Pakistan reports highest coronavirus deaths in four months

Amid coronavirus resurgence across the country, Pakistan has reported 59 deaths on Sunday, the highest daily coronavirus toll in four months.



According to data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), about 38,983 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 2,665 people were declared COVID-19 positive.

With another 59 coronavirus deaths, the country's overall death toll has now hit 7,662 with the positivity rate recorded at 6.8% during the last 24 hours.

Read more: For the first time in four months, Pakistan's single-day coronavirus death toll crosses 40 mark

In the first coronavirus wave, a high of 2,769 cases was reported in Pakistan in a single day on July 13, after which the number has now hit 2,665 in about four months.

According to the official portal, the total number of cases has reached 374,173. In addition, 897 patients across the country have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Restrictions

After a meeting on the coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a ban on indoor weddings and large public gatherings in a televised address to the nation. The ban came into effect on Friday.

Read more: Pakistan may go into 'complete lockdown', PDM will be responsible for consequences: PM Imran Khan

The premier had said that the government was also considering early and extended winter vacations. “If corona[virus] cases are [found] on the rise because of the schools, then the government may increase the duration of winter vacations," he maintained.

The development came on the back of the NCOC's recommendations to ban public gatherings exceeding 300 people, allowing outdoor dining and takeaway till 10pm, closing down cinemas, theatres, and shrines, and closing markets early with "safe days".

The NCOC had also directed public and private companies to implement a 50% “work from home” policy.



