Sunday Nov 22 2020
Jobs in Sindh: Health Department announces opportunities for community midwives

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department on Sunday announced in the Daily Jang, one-year, contract-based job opportunities for community midwives (CMWs) across the province, with walk-in interviews scheduled early next month.

According to the health department, candidates applying for any of the positions in the town and districts mentioned below need to have completed a CMW course from an accredited institute.

The CMW candidates also need to ensure they are between 18 and 35 years of age.

The Sindh Health Department, in its announcement, mentioned the number of job openings according to the districts and towns.

Khairpur

  • Three openings at RHCs
  • 12 openings at BHUs
  • One opening at GD 1
  • One opening at Maternity Home Luqman
Sindh government's announcement for jobs at the Health Department of Sindh in Daily Jang

Kangri

  • Four openings at RHCs
  • 14 openings at BHUs
  • Two openings at GD

Thari Mirwah

  • Four openings at RHCs
  • Eight openings at BHUs
  • One opening at GD

Gambat

  • Four openings at RHCs
  • 16 openings at BHUs
  • One opening at GD

Faiz Ganj

  • Four openings at RHCs
  • Six openings at BHUs
  • Two openings at GD

Kot Diji

  • Two openings at MCHC
  • Eight openings at BHUs
  • Two openings at GD

Narwa

  • Eight openings at RHCs
  • Five openings at BHUs
  • One opening at GD

Sobho Dero

  • 12 openings at RHCs
  • 17 openings at BHUs
  • One opening at GD

Candidates with Khairpur domicile were advised to write a letter addressed to the District Health Officer Khairpur and reach the venue for walk-in interviews with documents pertaining to their education and experience, postal address, and email address (optional).

At least three passport-sized photographs, computerised national identity card (CNIC), and two sets of the documents' copies are also required before candidates are to meet the Sindh government's recruitment committee.

Interview dates

  • Walk-in interviews are scheduled at the DHO Office Khairpur, set to start at 9am on December 7, 2020, for the Khairpur, Kangri, Thari Mirwah, and Gambat taluqas.
  • Walk-in interviews are scheduled at the DHO Office Khairpur, set to start at 9am on December 8, 2020, for the Faiz Ganj, Kot Diji, Narwa, and Sobho Dero taluqas.

