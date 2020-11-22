Jobs in Sindh: Health Department announces opportunities for community midwives

Sunday Nov 22, 2020
KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department on Sunday announced in the Daily Jang, one-year, contract-based job opportunities for community midwives (CMWs) across the province, with walk-in interviews scheduled early next month.
According to the health department, candidates applying for any of the positions in the town and districts mentioned below need to have completed a CMW course from an accredited institute.
The CMW candidates also need to ensure they are between 18 and 35 years of age.
The Sindh Health Department, in its announcement, mentioned the number of job openings according to the districts and towns.
Candidates with Khairpur domicile were advised to write a letter addressed to the District Health Officer Khairpur and reach the venue for walk-in interviews with documents pertaining to their education and experience, postal address, and email address (optional).
At least three passport-sized photographs, computerised national identity card (CNIC), and two sets of the documents' copies are also required before candidates are to meet the Sindh government's recruitment committee.