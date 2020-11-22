Jobs in Sindh: Health Department announces opportunities for community midwives

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department on Sunday announced in the Daily Jang, one-year, contract-based job opportunities for community midwives (CMWs) across the province, with walk-in interviews scheduled early next month.



According to the health department, candidates applying for any of the positions in the town and districts mentioned below need to have completed a CMW course from an accredited institute.



The CMW candidates also need to ensure they are between 18 and 35 years of age.

The Sindh Health Department, in its announcement, mentioned the number of job openings according to the districts and towns.

Khairpur

Three openings at RHCs

12 openings at BHUs

One opening at GD 1

One opening at Maternity Home Luqman

Sindh government's announcement for jobs at the Health Department of Sindh in Daily Jang

Kangri

Four openings at RHCs

14 openings at BHUs

Two openings at GD

Thari Mirwah

Four openings at RHCs

Eight openings at BHUs

One opening at GD

Gambat

Four openings at RHCs

16 openings at BHUs

One opening at GD

Faiz Ganj

Four openings at RHCs

Six openings at BHUs

Two openings at GD

Kot Diji

Two openings at MCHC

Eight openings at BHUs

Two openings at GD

Narwa

Eight openings at RHCs

Five openings at BHUs

One opening at GD

Sobho Dero

12 openings at RHCs

17 openings at BHUs

One opening at GD

Candidates with Khairpur domicile were advised to write a letter addressed to the District Health Officer Khairpur and reach the venue for walk-in interviews with documents pertaining to their education and experience, postal address, and email address (optional).

At least three passport-sized photographs, computerised national identity card (CNIC), and two sets of the documents' copies are also required before candidates are to meet the Sindh government's recruitment committee.

Interview dates