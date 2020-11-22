School closure: Shafqat Mahmood says 'all decisions will be announced tomorrow'

In this file photo, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood is addressing a press conference in Islamabad. — APP

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Sunday said that "all decisions" pertaining to the closure of schools amid rising coronavirus cases in Pakistan will be announced on Monday.

"To all those eagerly awaiting the outcome of tomorrow's inter provincial education ministers meeting: I will be holding a press conference at 12:30pm after the conclusion of the meeting," he wrote.

The government has yet to decide whether in the backdrop of the second wave of coronavirus cases schools should be closed again.



A day earlier, Mahmood said that his ministry would propose the closure of schools from November 25 in the next meeting of the country's education ministers.

The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) was held last Monday to review the worsening coronavirus situation in the country but could not take a decision regarding closure of schools and deferred the matter till the next meeting.

Speaking in Geo News programme "Jirga" on Saturday, Mahmood said: "A meeting of all the education ministers will be held on November 23."

"We are recommending online education," he said, adding that teachers will come to schools and will stay in touch with students.

Mahmood said that at those educational institutes where facilities for online education are not available, students would come to school one day and take their homework.

What Punjab is saying

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has said that he will take a "sensible" decision regarding the province's educational institutions, as "lives matter the most".

As the coronavirus cases rise and the government mulls strategies to curb the virus' spread, the education minister said that he would make a decision based on data.

"Lives matter the most. Zero pressure on me from either side. Sensible decisions have to be made," the minister added.

"If I close the schools people are not happy. If I keep the schools open people are not happy. Let me just inform everyone that decision will be made on DATA that is being given to me," Raas said in a tweet.

What Sindh is saying