PMDC tribunal's chairman Shabbar Raza Rizvi resigns from his post

Image of the PMDC building. Photo: File

The chairman of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Tribunal Justice (retired) Syed Shabbar Raza Rizvi has resigned from his position on Monday.

According to sources, Justice (retd) Rizvi submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that the tribunal was not allowed to function for unexplained reasons.

He added that to date, the terms and conditions of the PMDC tribunal have not been met.

Justice (retd) Rizvi was appointed as the chairman of the council's tribunal on June 29, 2019.



According to the tribunal’s rules, the chairperson and members are appointed for a period of three years. Incumbents are eligible to be reappointed in accordance with the prime minister's decision.