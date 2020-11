LAHORE: Police on Tuesday foiled a terrorist attack on at the CTD Police Station located on Lahore’s Burki Road, reported Geo News.



According to CTD officials, the terrorist started indiscriminate firing at the police station and tried to storm into the police station. However, the cops deployed retaliated and killed the terrorist that tried to enter the premises.

The official said that two hand grenades, a pistol and a suicide jacket was found from the terrorist’s body.