Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Harvey Weinstein getting monitored as fears of his suicide surge

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Cameras and officials have kept a close eye on Harvey Weinstein 

Infamous American producer Harvey Weinstein is getting closely watched in jail as fear of him attempting to take his own life, seem to have surged.

According to a report by TMZ, cameras and officials have kept a close eye on the convicted rapist in order to avoid another instance as Jeffrey Epstein occurring in confinement.

Citing law enforcement source, the outlet claimed that apart from the regular surveillance cameras as well as guards that are in place, eye-level monitoring equipment has also been installed.

Currently the notorious movie mogul in serving his sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York after he was found guilty of committing a string of sex crimes.

His situation has drawn close comparison to that of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of pedophilia but had later taken his own life in a cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Manhattan in August 2019. 

More From Entertainment:

Nicole Kidman's admits her daughters find quarantined self-isolation ‘difficult’

Nicole Kidman's admits her daughters find quarantined self-isolation ‘difficult’
Prince William to keep fighting BBC until Princess Diana 'gets justice'

Prince William to keep fighting BBC until Princess Diana 'gets justice'
Queen Elizabeth’s reign most ‘turbulent’ in history, new book claims

Queen Elizabeth’s reign most ‘turbulent’ in history, new book claims
BTS’s Suga gets candid over his take on ‘manly men’: 'I don’t think it’s right'

BTS’s Suga gets candid over his take on ‘manly men’: 'I don’t think it’s right'
Director Tristram Shapeero ‘not sorry’ for mocking Lukas Gage’s apartment

Director Tristram Shapeero ‘not sorry’ for mocking Lukas Gage’s apartment

Ken Jennings to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ after Alex Trebek’s passing

Ken Jennings to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ after Alex Trebek’s passing
Queen Elizabeth’s bizarre rule that keeps members from sounding ‘banal’

Queen Elizabeth’s bizarre rule that keeps members from sounding ‘banal’
Rihanna rumoured to be starring in ‘Black Panther 2’

Rihanna rumoured to be starring in ‘Black Panther 2’

Meghan Markle names Luke Perry as her first celebrity crush

Meghan Markle names Luke Perry as her first celebrity crush
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving plans shrink amid COVID fear

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving plans shrink amid COVID fear
Lori Loughlin’s daughters ‘struggling' after parents end up behind bars

Lori Loughlin’s daughters ‘struggling' after parents end up behind bars
Prince George kept in darkness by Kate Middleton over devastating secret

Prince George kept in darkness by Kate Middleton over devastating secret

Latest

view all