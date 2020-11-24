Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan agrees to speed up Karachi Transformation Plan's implementation

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to media. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday agreed that the Karachi Transformation Plan (KPT) needs special attention because the citizens of the metropolis have a lot of expectations from the government's Karachi Package.

The PM was heading a meeting of the Federal Cabinet to review the economic and political situation in the country. A 14-point agenda was presented before the cabinet members to discuss the issue and take decisions. 

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin-ul-Haq said that the Karachi Transformation Plan is moving at snail's pace, therefore, it needs special attention from the government. 

Minister Amin-ul-Haq stressed that the plan should be speeded up because the citizens of Karachi have had high hopes for the betterment of the city ever since the Karachi Package was announced.

Sources say that in response to Amin-ul-Haq's remarks, Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed that the plan should be accelerated and has convened a high-level meeting in Karachi on Thursday to discuss the plan. 

In September, the government of Pakistan had announced a three-year development plan for Karachi worth Rs1,100 billion on the directives of the prime minister to address the city’s major problems, including sewerage, solid waste management, transportation, and the provision of clean drinking water to the masses.

Read more: PM Imran unveils Rs1,100bn development plan for Karachi

According to the documents of the plan, the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) — worth Rs300 billion — had been included as one of the projects under the Rs802-billion KTP's mass transit systems. Meanwhile, China would provide Rs250 billion and the government of Sindh would add Rs50 billion to the project.

Six mass transit system projects worth Rs447.43 billion had been announced under the KTP.

The development projects under the plan included eight sewerage projects, four solid waste management projects, two water drainage projects, and various road construction and repair projects costing an estimated Rs162.60 billion, Rs14.86 billion, Rs4.70 billion, and Rs62.30 billion, respectively.

