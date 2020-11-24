Prince Harry's shock over losing coveted military titles: report

Having to lose his military titles has been extremely challenging and difficult for Prince Harry to deal with but royal experts claim "he already knew that he was going to lose" it all.

For the unversed, the Duke used to hold a number of titles including, Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands' Small Ships and Diving, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington and Captain-General of the Royal Marines.

This claim was brought forward by Lizzie Robinson, during an interview with ITV’s Royal Rota.

He was quoted saying, "I think the work that Harry is doing around the military, obviously that means a lot to him. It was one of the toughest things he had to give up when they walked away from the Royal Family.

"He again this week spoke at the Stand Up for Heroes comedy event which is raising money for military veterans in the US and he was speaking about his life of service."

This observation was also discussed by Marlene Koenig during a conversation with Express UK.

She explained how the Duke was already aware of the impending retraction. "He already knew that he was going to lose the position with the Marines. He's not being stripped of his ranks just his military assignments.”

"He's living in the US, they need someone who is in the United Kingdom to represent and take part in the formal events when needed. There was a rumour that is was going to Princess Anne but it's going to be Prince William.”

"They're going to put second in line to the throne which is ceremonial. He made a decision, there are consequences. You can't have your cake and eat it too. You chose to leave and therefore there are certain things you will no longer have access to."