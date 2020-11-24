Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's shock over losing coveted military titles: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Prince Harry's shock over losing coveted military titles: report

Having to lose his military titles has been extremely challenging and difficult for Prince Harry to deal with but royal experts claim "he already knew that he was going to lose" it all.

For the unversed, the Duke used to hold a number of titles including, Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands' Small Ships and Diving, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington and Captain-General of the Royal Marines.

This claim was brought forward by Lizzie Robinson, during an interview with ITV’s Royal Rota.

He was quoted saying, "I think the work that Harry is doing around the military, obviously that means a lot to him. It was one of the toughest things he had to give up when they walked away from the Royal Family.

"He again this week spoke at the Stand Up for Heroes comedy event which is raising money for military veterans in the US and he was speaking about his life of service."

This observation was also discussed by Marlene Koenig during a conversation with Express UK

 She explained how the Duke was already aware of the impending retraction. "He already knew that he was going to lose the position with the Marines. He's not being stripped of his ranks just his military assignments.”

"He's living in the US, they need someone who is in the United Kingdom to represent and take part in the formal events when needed. There was a rumour that is was going to Princess Anne but it's going to be Prince William.”

"They're going to put second in line to the throne which is ceremonial. He made a decision, there are consequences. You can't have your cake and eat it too. You chose to leave and therefore there are certain things you will no longer have access to."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez face backlash for 'copying Beyonce' at American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez face backlash for 'copying Beyonce' at American Music Awards
Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane to divorce?

Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane to divorce?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘rebellious’ wedding was ‘pure Diana’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘rebellious’ wedding was ‘pure Diana’: report
Rabab Hashim looks stunning in her mayoun event

Rabab Hashim looks stunning in her mayoun event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘fading away’ from royal fold: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘fading away’ from royal fold: report
The truth behind Prince Philip, Patricia Kirkwood’s alleged affair unearthed: report

The truth behind Prince Philip, Patricia Kirkwood’s alleged affair unearthed: report
Prince William lauds researchers for Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

Prince William lauds researchers for Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

American Music Awards 2020: BTS nails the show with thrilling performance of ‘Life Goes On’

American Music Awards 2020: BTS nails the show with thrilling performance of ‘Life Goes On’

Mahira Khan shares words of wisdom to fans

Mahira Khan shares words of wisdom to fans

Iqra Aziz graces in all-white look in latest snap

Iqra Aziz graces in all-white look in latest snap

Emma Stone recalls her mom’s ‘wild’ chat with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Emma Stone recalls her mom’s ‘wild’ chat with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Grammy 2021 nomination predictions: Taylor Swift, the Weeknd and more

Grammy 2021 nomination predictions: Taylor Swift, the Weeknd and more

Latest

view all