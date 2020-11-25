Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

University of Health Sciences Lahore postpones all exams in wake of rising COVID-19 cases

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

University of Health Sciences Lahore. — Photo uploaded by visitor on Google Maps

University of Health Sciences Lahore on Wednesday announced it has postponed all theory and practical exams in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

In a notification posted on Twitter by the Examinations Department, the varsity said that "all undergraduate and postgraduate theory and practical examinations" scheduled from November 26 to December 24, have been postponed till further notice.

A spokesperson for the university said that the new schedule will be announced at a later date.

In an earlier notification, UHS said that all academic activities are being suspended.

On-campus teaching in all affiliated or constituent institutions and departments shall remain suspended from Nov 26 to Dec 24. In this period, all institutions "shall ensure online teaching/learning for students".

"The institutions shall restrict hostel accommodation to the students having internet connectivity problems, in accordance with the number prescribed by NCOC," the notification added.


More From Pakistan:

Delay MDCAT 2020: Pakistani students protest PMC's decision to hold exam on Nov 29

Delay MDCAT 2020: Pakistani students protest PMC's decision to hold exam on Nov 29
PPP's Yousaf Raza Gilani leads rally ahead of PDM jalsa, son Musa tears apart 'bogus' FIR

PPP's Yousaf Raza Gilani leads rally ahead of PDM jalsa, son Musa tears apart 'bogus' FIR
MDCAT 2020: Moonis Elahi backs calls for delay in exam

MDCAT 2020: Moonis Elahi backs calls for delay in exam
With schools closed, KP to rely on home-learning: Shahram Khan Tarakai

With schools closed, KP to rely on home-learning: Shahram Khan Tarakai

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's coronavirus test results due today

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's coronavirus test results due today
Lawyer attends Supreme Court hearing despite suffering from coronavirus

Lawyer attends Supreme Court hearing despite suffering from coronavirus
Islamabad’s Lotus Lake gets makeover, restored as tourist spot

Islamabad’s Lotus Lake gets makeover, restored as tourist spot
Quetta announces winter break for schools from November 26 to February 28

Quetta announces winter break for schools from November 26 to February 28
Vaccine for widespread use will not be available before Quarter two of 2021 at least, says Dr Faisal Sultan

Vaccine for widespread use will not be available before Quarter two of 2021 at least, says Dr Faisal Sultan
6 Pakistan Army major generals promoted to lieutenant general rank

6 Pakistan Army major generals promoted to lieutenant general rank
FM Quershi leaves to attend OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting

FM Quershi leaves to attend OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting
Pakistan presents dossier to UN chief on India's state-sponsored terrorism

Pakistan presents dossier to UN chief on India's state-sponsored terrorism

Latest

view all