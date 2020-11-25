University of Health Sciences Lahore postpones all exams in wake of rising COVID-19 cases

University of Health Sciences Lahore. — Photo uploaded by visitor on Google Maps

University of Health Sciences Lahore on Wednesday announced it has postponed all theory and practical exams in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

In a notification posted on Twitter by the Examinations Department, the varsity said that "all undergraduate and postgraduate theory and practical examinations" scheduled from November 26 to December 24, have been postponed till further notice.

A spokesperson for the university said that the new schedule will be announced at a later date.



In an earlier notification, UHS said that all academic activities are being suspended.

On-campus teaching in all affiliated or constituent institutions and departments shall remain suspended from Nov 26 to Dec 24. In this period, all institutions "shall ensure online teaching/learning for students".

"The institutions shall restrict hostel accommodation to the students having internet connectivity problems, in accordance with the number prescribed by NCOC," the notification added.





