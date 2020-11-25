How you can earn one million dollars a day through Snapchat

The logo of social media app Snapchat. — Snapchat

You can now earn one million dollars daily through Snapchat — a popular social media app.

Snapchat has recently added a new section to the app named "Spotlight". The section is just like the Chinese lip-syncing app, Tiktok, through which users can make short videos.

To attract users to the new mode, Snapchat says it will pay up to one million dollars every day for any video that goes viral, through the end of 2020.

It doesn’t matter whether that person has a massive number of subscribers; the amount people receive is primarily based on unique views compared to other videos that day.

According to the company, users that post the videos must be aged 16 or above and are barred from featuring any content related to drugs or any illegal substance.

Users can continue to earn from their video if it’s popular for multiple days at a time.

Anyone can submit a video, and they just have to tap “Spotlight” when posting to ensure it populates the section.



