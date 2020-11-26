Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 26 2020
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie shares new video after unfollowing Amelia Hamlin

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Sofia Richie has entertained her fans as she shared new video and pictures from a beach on her Instagram.

The 22-year-old model, who recently unfollowed Amelia Hamlin after her cozy beach date with Scott Disick, appeared to put it all on display for everyone except her ex-beau his new girlfriend.

The reality star's ex-girlfriend looked stunning in mini outfit and an animal-printed bucket hat, posed on the edge of the boat, which the charming model and her group drove.

Taking to Instagram, Richie also shared a video clip with a caption: 'Making memories.'

Richie, who has begun new journey with businessman Matthew Morton after her split with Scott, is vacationing with her father crooner Lionel Richie and some family friends. While, in the pictures, Morton is not seen with the group.

On the other hand, Disick has also been enjoying quality time with new lovebird Hamlin in Santa Barbara, where the 19-year-old model also put her body on display in a teeny outfit.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie separated ways in May — they also no longer follows each other on the social platform — it means the exes follow the famous line: 'out of sight, out of mind'.

