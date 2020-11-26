Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle troll shut down by Chrissy Teigen for attacking her on miscarriage essay

Chrissy Teigen defends Meghan Markle after troll slams her for writing an essay on miscarriage 

Meghan Markle is being lent a horde of support by fellow stars and celebrities after she revealed she went through pregnancy loss on Wednesday.

The Duchess, who opened up about her 'unbearable loss' in an Op-Ed for the New York Times, was attacked by some vile people.

This caught the attention of Chrissy Teigen who stood up for Meghan, calling out the troll for their brash remark.

"Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticising Meghan's decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself?" the user wrote about Markle's article that published earlier today. "What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?"

Responding to the comment, Teigen wrote, "Award for today's absolute piece of [expletive] goes to Marco Giannangeli," she wrote. "Congratulations, piece of [expletive]."

She then deleted the post and said, "Sorry forgot I'm trying to be nicer lol."

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, also suffered a miscarriage in September.

They lost 20-week-old son Jack after running into complications amid high-risk pregnancy.

