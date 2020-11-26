FM Qureshi arrives in Niger to attend OIC meeting

The 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is being held in Niamey, Niger for two days. Photo: Radio Pakistan

NIAMEY: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in Niger to represent Pakistan at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting which starts tomorrow (Friday).

The FM and Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan are expected to speak about the human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is being held in Niamey, Niger for two days.

This session has been long awaited by Pakistan, which had earlier called for an Emergency Session of the CFM, to take up the draconian decision of India, in which it revoked the special status of Indian Kashmir.

Read more: Human Rights Watch slams India's 'abusive' policies in occupied Kashmir

Representatives of 57 OIC member states and five observer states are expected to attend the meeting.



Qureshi will highlight the rising incidents of Islamophobia and hate speech against Muslims in Kashmir, a Foreign Office statement announcing the visit had confirmed. He will place importance on the need for unity of the Islamic world to combat the scourge of Islamophobia and promote inter-faith harmony.

Read more: Pakistan highlights human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir at UNHRC

On the sidelines, the FM is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and heads of delegations of member states.