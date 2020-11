The students can also access their results by sending a message on 80029. Photo: File

Lahore’s Board of Higher and Secondary Education announced on Thursday the intermediate results of the special exam held for second-year students.

According to a press statement, 21,129 students took part in the exam out of whom 3,825 passed. The passing percentage was 18.10%.



