Taylor Swift admits to sending ex a baby gift

There is no doubt that pop icon Taylor Swift is a lyrical genius and sometimes fans wonder the truth behind her words.

In her new movie, folklore: the long pond studio sessions, which gives insight on the making of her album Folklore on Disney+, the Lover hit maker gave a revelation regarding some lyrics to her song Invisible String.

In the song, Taylor belts out the lyrics, "cold was the steel of my axe to grind for the boys who broke my heart, now I buy their babies presents".

She revealed to co-writer Aaron Dessner that she did in fact buy one of her ex's baby a present.

"I remember I wrote it right after I sent an ex a baby gift. [Laughs] I was just like, 'Man, life is great. This is a full signifier that life is great.'," she said.

Following the revelation, fans speculated that the mystery ex could in fact be Joe Jonas.

According to the timeline, Joe and his wife Sophie Turner welcomed their daughter Willa two days prior to Folklore's release.