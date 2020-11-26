Meghan Markle ‘privately’ healed from her miscarriage before unveiling the news: report

Meghan Markle ‘privately’ healed from her miscarriage before unveiling news: report

A friend of Meghan Markle recently touched upon her miscarriage and revealed the real reason why it took for her so long to mourn the loss completely.

From the moment the royal unveiled her opinion piece to The New York post, fans have been worried, and one of her closest friend claims Meghan is in “good health” at the moment.

The insider spoke to The Sun about Meghan’s “solitary mourning” and explained that the Duchess waited months before announcing the news because it was a long and painful process.

The source also added that the only reason the Duchess decided to move forward with the news is because she realizes the impact of the loss.

Meghan wrote “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

"In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.

"Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."