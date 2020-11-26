Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘privately’ healed from her miscarriage before unveiling the news: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Meghan Markle ‘privately’ healed from her miscarriage before unveiling news: report

A friend of Meghan Markle recently touched upon her miscarriage and revealed the real reason why it took for her so long to mourn the loss completely.

From the moment the royal unveiled her opinion piece to The New York post, fans have been worried, and one of her closest friend claims Meghan is in “good health” at the moment.

The insider spoke to The Sun about Meghan’s “solitary mourning” and explained that the Duchess waited months before announcing the news because it was a long and painful process.

The source also added that the only reason the Duchess decided to move forward with the news is because she realizes the impact of the loss.

Meghan wrote “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

"In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.

"Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun shares an important update with fans

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun shares an important update with fans

Saba Qamar receives get-well-soon note, flowers from Delhi

Saba Qamar receives get-well-soon note, flowers from Delhi
Queen Elizabeth felt unsettled amid Covid-19 lockdown: report

Queen Elizabeth felt unsettled amid Covid-19 lockdown: report
Johnny Depp fans react after Mads Mikkelsen replaces him in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Johnny Depp fans react after Mads Mikkelsen replaces him in 'Fantastic Beasts'
Royal family feel threatened by ‘The Crown’: report

Royal family feel threatened by ‘The Crown’: report
Amal or khala: Minal Khan asks fans who's more cute

Amal or khala: Minal Khan asks fans who's more cute
Kate Middleton left heartbroken from Princess Charlotte’s comments: report

Kate Middleton left heartbroken from Princess Charlotte’s comments: report
Taylor Swift admits to sending ex a baby gift

Taylor Swift admits to sending ex a baby gift

Taylor Swift claims working on the ‘Folklore’ concert ‘has been riviting’

Taylor Swift claims working on the ‘Folklore’ concert ‘has been riviting’
Gigi Hadid extends support to Halima Aden after decision to quit runway shows

Gigi Hadid extends support to Halima Aden after decision to quit runway shows
Jennifer Aniston resumes shoot for ‘The Morning Show’ with a ‘mystery man’

Jennifer Aniston resumes shoot for ‘The Morning Show’ with a ‘mystery man’
Attaullah Khan Esakhailvi refutes his death rumours

Attaullah Khan Esakhailvi refutes his death rumours

Latest

view all