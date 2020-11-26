Pakistan bans meals during domestic flight operations as coronavirus cases rise

A plane can be seen taking off. — Files

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday announced that meals will no longer be served during domestic flight operations in the country.



The new coronavirus SOPs have been issued by the NCOC in the wake of surging cases of the infection. More than 3,300 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

“No meals to be served during all sorts of domestic flight operations. Compulsory wearing of masks by all passengers and the flight crew through the flight,” read the notification by the CAA.

The notification issued.

The rules have been introduced for domestic flights, chartered flights and private aircraft flights.