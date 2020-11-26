Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 26 2020
Pakistan bans meals during domestic flight operations as coronavirus cases rise

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

A plane can be seen taking off. — Files

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday announced that meals will no longer be served during domestic flight operations in the country.

The new coronavirus SOPs have been issued by the NCOC in the wake of surging cases of the infection. More than 3,300 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

“No meals to be served during all sorts of domestic flight operations. Compulsory wearing of masks by all passengers and the flight crew through the flight,” read the notification by the CAA.

The notification issued. 

The rules have been introduced for domestic flights, chartered flights and private aircraft flights.

In bid to empower women, UAE embassy gives 'supportive items' to Pakistani medical workers

Coronavirus: HEC issues guidelines after educational institutions' closure

'No ban on export of Pakistani workforce to UAE,' Bukhari says

Coronavirus: Balochistan govt closes educational institutes till January 10

Maryam Nawaz claims 'was fed rat-contaminated food' in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail

Sindh accepts Karachi traders' demands, allows shops to stay open till 8pm under coronavirus curbs

This is how you can report domestic violence in Pakistan

Awan refers to newly inaugurated Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass as Firdous Underpass

Pakistan Navy rescues stranded boats in Balochistan

COVID-19: Luxury hotel in Quetta fined Rs100,000 for violation of SOPs

SAPM Dr Faisal dismisses calls for delaying MDCAT 2020

Asif Zardari will attend Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony for a short duration

