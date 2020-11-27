Prince Charles aided Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘time of grief’: report

Soon after Meghan Markle’s opinion piece for the New York Times released, reports came hurdling in regarding the royal family’s role in supporting the grieving couple.

According to the insider close to Us Weekly, “[Prince] Charles has been supporting Harry and Meghan during their time of grief. There is a great sadness around the royal family for Harry and Meghan.”



According to The Daily Beast, despite being hands-on and deeply concerned for Harry and Meghan's wellbeing, Buckingham Palace refused to issue a public statement regarding the couple’s loss, since it is such a “deeply personal” topic.