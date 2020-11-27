Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles aided Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘time of grief’: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Prince Charles aided Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘time of grief’: report

Soon after Meghan Markle’s opinion piece for the New York Times released, reports came hurdling in regarding the royal family’s role in supporting the grieving couple.

According to the insider close to Us Weekly, “[Prince] Charles has been supporting Harry and Meghan during their time of grief. There is a great sadness around the royal family for Harry and Meghan.”

According to The Daily Beast, despite being hands-on and deeply concerned for Harry and Meghan's wellbeing, Buckingham Palace refused to issue a public statement regarding the couple’s loss, since it is such a “deeply personal” topic.

More From Entertainment:

Kamala Harris thanks 14-year-old artist for stunning portrait

Kamala Harris thanks 14-year-old artist for stunning portrait

Trolls attack Kate Middleton for 'scolding' nation in children's campaign

Trolls attack Kate Middleton for 'scolding' nation in children's campaign
Meghan Markle’s miscarriage is ‘wake-up call’ for expectant dads: report

Meghan Markle’s miscarriage is ‘wake-up call’ for expectant dads: report
Kendall Jenner touches on her secrets to mental health: 'There's a key'

Kendall Jenner touches on her secrets to mental health: 'There's a key'
Miley Cyrus channels rock 'n' roll vibe as album 'Plastic Hearts' releases

Miley Cyrus channels rock 'n' roll vibe as album 'Plastic Hearts' releases

Kim Kardashian says ‘Every situation in life is temporary’

Kim Kardashian says ‘Every situation in life is temporary’
Justin Timberlake's gift to disabled child: ‘I was so moved you inspire me’

Justin Timberlake's gift to disabled child: ‘I was so moved you inspire me’
Amelia Hamlin posts intimate selfie with Scott Disick after his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s video

Amelia Hamlin posts intimate selfie with Scott Disick after his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s video
Ali Zafar’s rendition ‘Allay’ takes the internet by storm

Ali Zafar’s rendition ‘Allay’ takes the internet by storm
Mehwish Hayat sends love, sweet birthday wishes to her ‘Superman’

Mehwish Hayat sends love, sweet birthday wishes to her ‘Superman’
When Princess Diana eclipsed Queen Elizabeth with her charm at major royal event

When Princess Diana eclipsed Queen Elizabeth with her charm at major royal event

Meghan Markle forced to relive pain 'over and over again' in case against British press

Meghan Markle forced to relive pain 'over and over again' in case against British press

Latest

view all