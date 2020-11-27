Kate, Prince William’s disciplinary tactics for George, Charlotte unveiled: report

Prince William and Kate Middleton are well known for their refreshing take on royal life and according to a new report, the couple has shunned both the “naughty step” and other traditional disciplinary tactics when it comes to teaching their kids a lesson.

They both prefer to sit down with their kids, on a sofa and discuss their behavior at length. The couple feels talking things out, rather than shouting, is the only way to get through to little children.

A source brought this claim forward and according to The Sun, “The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William.

“Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them. Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal.”