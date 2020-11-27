Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 27 2020
Prince Harry lands into trouble over Netflix deal, expert claims

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Commenting on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's multi-million deal with Netflix, a commentator has claimed that the couple has got themselves into trouble, while referring to the Netflix series The Crown which is being criticized for its depiction of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's relationship.

The couple signed the deal months after they moved to California as part of their efforts to become financially independent.

Harry and Meghan are currently living in the US after stepping down from their royal duties.

Speaking about the backlash the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received over the deal, the talkRADIO host Mile Garaham said,  "Meghan and Harry are in a bit of trouble with this over the fact Harry has said nothing about the way in which his mother and father have been portrayed in this series."

Journalist Olivia Utley, who was the guest on the radio show, added, "He [Harry] has got himself into some hot water.'

"He has got this deal with Netflix so he can't really say anything."

Utley said the prince  would find himself in similar situations going forwards due to "massive conflicts of interest"

