Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 28

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 3,045 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 392,356. With 54 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,942. So far, a total of 337,553 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 46,861.

With 48,223 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 6.3%.





World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 59 countries. There have been at least 61,173,000 reported infections and 1,437,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 20 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 9 days and has reported more than 16,290,000 since the pandemic began.

With 162,598 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. India was second with 43,632 new infections while Brazil reported 31,779 and Italy 27,493.









