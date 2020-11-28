Making Pakistan cleaner and greener: Cher all praise for PM Imran Khan's green initiatives

ISLAMABAD:American singer Cher has applauded Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government's initiatives to make Pakistan "cleaner and greener".

The Goddess of Pop arrived in the federal capital to see off Kaavan, the world's loneliest elephant. She called on the premier in Islamabad on Friday.

Cher was part of the global campaign to move Kaavan to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

A statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that Cher found the PTI government's "Protected Areas" and "10 Billion Tree Tsunami" initiatives "highly commendable and praiseworthy as nature-based tools for climate mitigation".

Thanking the premier, the American singer also offered support for the green initiatives through her organisation Free the Wild.

The PMO said the meeting between Cher and PM Imran Khan was also attended by Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam who also drives the prime minister's green drive.

Kaavan

The 36-year-old elephant has spent most of his life in a small enclosure with meagre shelter, and the last eight years alone after his companion elephant died.

Kaavan will be airlifted to the Cambodian province of Siem Reap. He has been training with international specialists from rescue organisation Four Paws, armed with bananas and other treats to get him used to the small enclosure and loud noises of the 10-hour flight.

The documentary on Kaavan's journey to freedom will be out next year.





With additional input from Reuters.

