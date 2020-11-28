Prince Charles ‘traumatised’ Princess Diana with a cutting remark

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's relationship was a mess from the get-go as the two engaged in heated fights frequently.

And while the Prince of Wales had irked the late royal on a number of occasions with his disrespectful remarks aimed at her, there was one cutting remark that left her feeling ‘traumatised.’

The infamous moment occurred before the two were even married, during their engagement interview.

After the interviewer commented that the two look ‘very much in love,’ Diana agreed, saying: “Yes absolutely.”

Charles chimed in, saying: “Whatever ‘in love’ means.”

Speaking about that response from Charles years later, Diana admitted that she was completely “traumatized” by the answer.

“That threw me completely. I thought, what a strange [answer]. It absolutely traumatised me.”