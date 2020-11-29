Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid cuddles daughter in new snap: 'My sunshine'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Gigi Hadid picture with newborn daughter has taken the world by storm

Gigi Hadid has treated her fans to yet another one of her adorable pictures with newborn daughter. 

On Saturday the supermodel's mother, Yolanda Hadid, took to Instagam to share a snap of Gigi cuddling her little one at the family's Thanksgiving gathering.

While her baby wore a white onesie, Gigi donned a brown dress, square-toed boots and gold chain earrings.

The mother-daughter picture has taken the world by storm.

Yolanda also shared a picture with Gigi's boyfriend, Zayn Malik's mother, Trisha Malik.

Earlier, Gigi had given her fans a glimpse at her first-ever Thanksgiving as a new mother.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez fans steamed up after her kidney transplant gets mocked

Selena Gomez fans steamed up after her kidney transplant gets mocked

Iqra Aziz showers love on Yasir Hussain in sweet birthday post

Iqra Aziz showers love on Yasir Hussain in sweet birthday post
Prince William heartbreak: Duke promised he'd restore Diana's title after becoming King

Prince William heartbreak: Duke promised he'd restore Diana's title after becoming King

'The Crown' makers bashed for incorrect portrayal of Australian premier by news network

'The Crown' makers bashed for incorrect portrayal of Australian premier by news network
Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal title despite turning his back on royal family

Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal title despite turning his back on royal family

Prince Charles to replace Queen Elizabeth as Regent after monarch steps down

Prince Charles to replace Queen Elizabeth as Regent after monarch steps down
Angelina Jolie's father slammed for supporting Trump in fiery interview

Angelina Jolie's father slammed for supporting Trump in fiery interview

Meghan Markle cornered by Kate Middeton during Commowealth Day? Expert believes so

Meghan Markle cornered by Kate Middeton during Commowealth Day? Expert believes so
Eminem raises funds to defeat coronavirus

Eminem raises funds to defeat coronavirus

New report sheds light on Princess Diana's 'revenge dress'

New report sheds light on Princess Diana's 'revenge dress'

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles to dive into ‘the small print’ during Megxit review: report

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles to dive into ‘the small print’ during Megxit review: report
Kris Jenner turns out to be 'Home Alone' fan

Kris Jenner turns out to be 'Home Alone' fan

Latest

view all