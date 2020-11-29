Can't connect right now! retry
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul treats fans with a sweet photo with his dog

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, treated fans with an adorable photo of him with his pet dog.

Engin Altan turned to Instagram and shared the snap with his black dog.

The actor could be seen all smiling while gazing at his pet.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Currently, the Turkish actor is enjoying the weekend with his family. His wife Neslisah Alkoclar also shared a loved photo with him.

She wrote, “My Best Sundays.”


