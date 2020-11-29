Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 29 2020
Peshawar's first female traffic cop becomes a symbol of women empowerment

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

PESHAWAR: Women police officers have started diversifying their skills and taking up more roles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's security agencies especially after the authorities hired more female staff.

Aneela Naz, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Peshawar has become the first woman traffic cop of KP and can now be seen checking driving licenses and briefing people about the traffic rules and regulations.

Promoted to the DSP position in KP's Vehicle License Authority, DSP Naz said she is the first woman to hold the post.

Naz explained that education for girls was frowned upon in her family town of Lucky Marwat and, therefore, she had even faced criticism for becoming a police officer.

However, she noted that it was ironic the same people who were earlier upset about her decisions are now sending their own daughters to schools.

DSP Naz's determination to complete her education despite coming from a far-off, rural area and becoming a police officer on the basis of her abilities has become an inspiration for other women.

