Clash at Pak-Afghan border leaves three in critical condition, four injured

The Pak-Afghan border. — File photo

CHAMAN: The situation on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border highway got tense again on Monday as protesters tried to reach the Bab-e-Dosti, with ensuing clashes leaving three in critical condition and four injured.



A day earlier, a 14-year-old boy was killed and nine others were injured in a clash between local traders and security personnel that occurred at Bab-e-Dosti.

According to the Levies officials today, some "miscreants" are present among the protesters who are "firing shots". A nearby bus depot has been evacuated and the buses have been moved elsewhere.

On the other hand, All Parties Tajir Ittehad said that they had no connection with the "miscreants" and that they had not given any call for a demonstration.

"The miscreants also burnt government offices yesterday," the traders association said.

Protest staged over goods seized



Yesterday, the attackers set the offices of the border security force on fire as security was put on high alert due to the tense situation in the city, The News reported.

According to the Levies officials, the local traders and porters staged a protest on Sunday evening against seizing of goods from people who enter Chaman from Afghanistan on foot with goods.

The security personnel used aerial firing to disperse angry protesters. Ten persons were injured in the incident and people took them to Civil Hospital Chaman, where a 14-year boy, named Matihullah son of Khan Muhammad died due to critical injuries.

The death of the boy incited the mob and they threw stones on the Bab-e-Dosti and set a Federal Investigation Agency office and warehouse of NLC on fire.

Security forces used intense aerial firing and pushed the protesting traders and porters towards the city where they staged a sit-in on the Pak-Afghan border road.