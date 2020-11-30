Can't connect right now! retry
business
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Petrol price to remain unchanged till December 15

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

A petrol drop is seen about to drip from the hose of a fuel dispensing pump. — AFP/File

The government on Monday decided to leave the prices of petrol, kerosene, and light diesel unchanged till December 15, a notification from the Finance Division read.

"The Government of Pakistan in its endeavor to provide maximum relief to the public has decided to absorb most of the increase in international prices of petroleum products," the notification said.

The notification, however, said that due to a "significant increase" in the international price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD), its rate has been raised by Rs4 per litre till December 15.

The following new prices would be effective from December 1, 2020:

ProductExisting priceNew price (wef from Dec 1, 2020) Change
Petrol100.69100.69-
High-Speed Diesel 
101.43105.43+Rs4
Kerosene Oil65.2965.29
-
Light Diesel Oi65.8665.86
-

More From Business:

Rupee makes gain against dollar at opening day of week

Rupee makes gain against dollar at opening day of week
Gold in Pakistan being sold at Rs108,850

Gold in Pakistan being sold at Rs108,850
Rupee may stay firm against US dollar next week: report

Rupee may stay firm against US dollar next week: report
US dollar rate against rupee on November 29

US dollar rate against rupee on November 29
Dollar makes gains against rupee

Dollar makes gains against rupee
Gold rates fall Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold rates fall Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan's key economic indicators show govt's policies fueling growth

Pakistan's key economic indicators show govt's policies fueling growth
Power out?: Karachiites’ fate next summer lies in the hands of SSGC

Power out?: Karachiites’ fate next summer lies in the hands of SSGC
Gold rate increased by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan on November 27

Gold rate increased by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan on November 27
Rupee stable against US dollar

Rupee stable against US dollar
Dawood asks exporters to send proposal for Pak-Afghan trade agreement

Dawood asks exporters to send proposal for Pak-Afghan trade agreement
PTI govt hints at raising power, gas tariffs

PTI govt hints at raising power, gas tariffs

Latest

view all