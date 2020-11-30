Petrol price to remain unchanged till December 15

A petrol drop is seen about to drip from the hose of a fuel dispensing pump. — AFP/File

The government on Monday decided to leave the prices of petrol, kerosene, and light diesel unchanged till December 15, a notification from the Finance Division read.



"The Government of Pakistan in its endeavor to provide maximum relief to the public has decided to absorb most of the increase in international prices of petroleum products," the notification said.

The notification, however, said that due to a "significant increase" in the international price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD), its rate has been raised by Rs4 per litre till December 15.

The following new prices would be effective from December 1, 2020: