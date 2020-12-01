Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' director recalls getting smitten by Duchess's sheer aura

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Meghan Markle's last acting stint was on 'Suits' before she quit acting forever 

Meghan Markle has been a force to be reckoned with even before she joined the royal family and was working as a successful actress.

The Duchess had worked with world renowned directors, one of which is Tim Mattheson, who was left smitten by the Duchess completely while directing her in legal drama Suits.

Matheson told Page Six that even then he knew “she was charming and she had an aura about her that was special."

“I could see that she had a very unique quality and the camera loved her,” he said. “For me as a director, she was easy to shoot. Just point it in that direction, it’ll be fine.”

Admitting he doesn’t have any “vivid recollections” from their time together, Matheson does reveal that Meghan was “great, very down to earth and there were no airs put on.”

Meghan's last acting stint was on Suits, before she quit acting forever to tie the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.

