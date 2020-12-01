Up to 41% candidates pass BA exam at Hazara University

The overall pass percentage in both BA and BSc composite examinations remained 41%. Photo: Geo. tv/File

MANSEHRA: The Hazara University has declared the Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) composite Part I and Part II examinations results, which reveals that out of 7,386 students, 3,006 were declared passed while 4,380 of them failed the exam.

The controller of examinations, Mohabbat Khan, in a press release, said: “We couldn’t hold a formal presser to declare the BA and BSc [exam] results because of the coronavirus but results in notifications have been handed to respective colleges and for the public information."



“The overall pass percentage in both BA and BSc composite examinations remained 41% as the results of as many as 337 students are withheld because of unfair means inquiries proceeded against them,” the official added.



Providing the break-up of the students who appeared in both examinations, the controller said a total of 3,464 students appeared in BA and BSc composite examinations and 1,871 were declared passed and 2,329 were failed.

"For BA and BSc examinations, Part II as many as 3,922 students appeared and 1,871 were declared passed and 2,051 were failed," he explained.

Meanwhile, the Fatimatu Zuhra Girls Degree College Mansehra, a private educational institution, claimed to have clutched the top position in BSc examinations as its student Aiman Abdul Wahad topped the examinations.

The students of the same institution, Najum Sehr and Aniqa Bibi, bagged the second and third positions in BA examinations, respectively.