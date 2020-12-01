Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 1

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 2,458 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 400,482. With 67 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 8,091. So far, a total of 343,286 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 49,105.

With 40,969 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 6%.

World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 59 countries. There have been at least 63,022,000 reported infections and 1,465,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 20 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 16,629,000 since the pandemic began.

With 158,904 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. India was second with 40,710 new infections while Brazil reported 35,467 and Russia 25,879.









