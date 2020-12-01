Helena Bonham Carter calls ‘The Crown’ fiction as she weighs in on heated debate

Helena Bonham Carter plays Princess Margaret in the Netflix drama 'The Crown'

Acclaimed actor Helena Bonham Carter is giving a stamp of approval to claims that her show The Crown should stress to its viewers that is 'fictional.'

The Harry Potter star who plays Princess Margaret in the Netflix drama gave a thumbs up to UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden who had urged the makers to air a disclaimer about the show having fictitious elements.

In an interview that was recorded earlier this year for the show’s official podcast, Carter had said: "I do feel very strongly because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, 'Hang on guys, this is not... it's not drama doc, we're making a drama.’”

"So they are two different entities,” she added.

Earlier, Dowden had told the Mail on Sunday in an interview: "It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that.”