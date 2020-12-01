Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
Inflation in November: Here are the stats

A man selling vegetables waits for customers at his makeshift stall at the Empress Market in Karachi, Pakistan. — Reuters/Files 

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday said that the inflation had remained at 8.3% during the month of November, as the government vows to bring it down to bring relief to the masses.

"CPI inflation General increased by 8.3% on a year-on-year basis in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 8.9% in the previous month and 12.7% in November 2019," the PBS said.

The inflation in food and beverages was recorded at 13% in urban areas, while it was 16.1% in rural areas, the bureau said in its monthly report.

The bureau, in the report, revealed that people had to purchase potatoes, onions, tomatoes, chicken, and vegetables at high prices during November.

"The prices of 10 food items rose during November, while the rates of four decreased," it said.

Meanwhile, chicken and tomato prices shot up by 21.36% and 15.68%, respectively, in November, according to the bureau's report.

The report, moreover, said that prices of potatoes, onions, and other vegetables increased by 8.79%, 5.81%, and 5.63%, respectively.

Eggs became 2.83% more expensive during the previous month, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price rose 10.31%, according to the report.

Flour prices fell 4.1% in November, the report added.

