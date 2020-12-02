Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Nikki Bella reveals what led to her split with John Cena

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Nikki Bella extended her belated congratulations to John Cena on his recent wedding 

Former WWE star Nikki Bella is giving an exclusive glimpse into her past relationship with wrestling legend John Cena.

The reality TV star, 37, looked back at her relationship with Cena and also extended her belated congratulations to him on his recent wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh.

During a chat with Lisa Vanderpump on her podcast, All Things Vanderpump, the Total Bellas star was asked if she congratulated Cena on his wedding.

"I haven't...but yeah. I didn't. Are there rules? Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?" she said.

Shedding light on why she and Cena split up, Nikki said: "We wanted different things.”

"I really wanted to be a mom and he didn't want to be a father. But then in the end he was like, 'Look, I will give you a kid,' but I knew deep down in his heart it's not what he wanted,” she said.

“And I was so afraid that years down the road he would just have regrets and resent me for making him a father,” she added.

