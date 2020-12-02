Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles has ‘too much baggage’ to become king, former aide claims

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

More and more people are joining the calls for Prince William to take over the throne from Queen Elizabeth instead of the heir apparent, Prince Charles.

A former palace aide claimed that Prince of Wales has a lot of ‘baggage’ which makes him unfit to take over the monarchy.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell spoke to Vicky Pattison in a podcast and echoed the already escalating stance of the monarchy skipping a generation and letting the Duke of Cambridge take over.

“I quite want to see Prince William as King. Well it is the Prince of Wales’s birthright of course to become King, he has waited all his life to do that job,” he said.

"His ex-wife Princess Diana said she did not think he would ever be King because that job would give him too many limitations. He has a lot of baggage with him. Can I be controversial?” he went on to say.

"I am not a fan of King Charles and Queen Camilla, I do not have an appetite for that. I personally would like to see Queen Catherine and King William on the throne with their beautiful family,” he said.

"If Prince Charles gets there and he is over 80 he is not going to be there very long is he? Will he actually get up the steps to the throne? He might be that old,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lawrence gives update on her family’s fire-ravaged Kentucky farm

Jennifer Lawrence gives update on her family’s fire-ravaged Kentucky farm
Nikki Bella reveals what led to her split with John Cena

Nikki Bella reveals what led to her split with John Cena

Oscars 2021 to have an in-person ceremony, confirms Academy

Oscars 2021 to have an in-person ceremony, confirms Academy

Kelly Clarkson might be forced to pay Brandon Blackstock whopping $135k monthly

Kelly Clarkson might be forced to pay Brandon Blackstock whopping $135k monthly
BTS allowed to defer military service after South Korea revises law for K-pop stars

BTS allowed to defer military service after South Korea revises law for K-pop stars
Obama admits not giving Dolly Parton a Presidential Medal of Freedom was a mistake

Obama admits not giving Dolly Parton a Presidential Medal of Freedom was a mistake
Prince Harry warned by Queen Elizabeth to not 'have one foot in the camp and one foot out'

Prince Harry warned by Queen Elizabeth to not 'have one foot in the camp and one foot out'
Machine Gun Kelly reveals how Megan Fox help him navigate through intense therapy

Machine Gun Kelly reveals how Megan Fox help him navigate through intense therapy
Erin Doherty says it was hard to play Princess Anne in 'The Crown' as 'she lacked purpose'

Erin Doherty says it was hard to play Princess Anne in 'The Crown' as 'she lacked purpose'
Princess Diana forced to sell good image, make money for royal family

Princess Diana forced to sell good image, make money for royal family
Buckingham Palace staff member fears jail sentence after stealing items worth $135,000

Buckingham Palace staff member fears jail sentence after stealing items worth $135,000
Selena Gomez heats things up with rumoured boyfriend Jimmy Butler

Selena Gomez heats things up with rumoured boyfriend Jimmy Butler

Latest

view all