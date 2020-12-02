Prince Charles has ‘too much baggage’ to become king, former aide claims

More and more people are joining the calls for Prince William to take over the throne from Queen Elizabeth instead of the heir apparent, Prince Charles.

A former palace aide claimed that Prince of Wales has a lot of ‘baggage’ which makes him unfit to take over the monarchy.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell spoke to Vicky Pattison in a podcast and echoed the already escalating stance of the monarchy skipping a generation and letting the Duke of Cambridge take over.

“I quite want to see Prince William as King. Well it is the Prince of Wales’s birthright of course to become King, he has waited all his life to do that job,” he said.

"His ex-wife Princess Diana said she did not think he would ever be King because that job would give him too many limitations. He has a lot of baggage with him. Can I be controversial?” he went on to say.

"I am not a fan of King Charles and Queen Camilla, I do not have an appetite for that. I personally would like to see Queen Catherine and King William on the throne with their beautiful family,” he said.

"If Prince Charles gets there and he is over 80 he is not going to be there very long is he? Will he actually get up the steps to the throne? He might be that old,” he added.