Supreme Court throws out convict’s appeal against death sentence in 2003 Rimsha rape, murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court upheld the death sentence awarded to the main accused in the 2003 Rimsha rape and murder case on Wednesday.

The top court was hearing the appeals filed against the death sentence awarded to the accused Shabaan and co-accused Qaiser.

A trial court had earlier sentenced the convicts to death which was upheld by the high court. The death sentence of co-accused Qaiser was commuted to life imprisonment.

Three-and-a-half-year-old Rimsha was raped and murdered by the accused in Muridke in 2003.

During the hearing, Justice Qazi Amin said the statements of the criminals' own witnesses also go against them.

“Why would a person whose minor daughter is killed make a false accusation against someone,” Justice Amin questioned, saying that witnesses are also human beings and should not be expected to make angelic statements.

Those who commit serious crimes cannot be released over “technical” reasons, the judge said.