Punjab govt extends parole of PML-N's Shahbaz, Hamza for one day

Earlier, PML-N had filed a petition with the Punjab Home Department seeking an extension of the parole of Shehbaz Sharif (R) and Hamza Shehbaz (L). Photo: Geo. tv/File

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to extend the parole of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz for one day which was ending today.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted that the provincial government has approved the PML-N’s application of extension in the parole of the opposition leaders.

“The Punjab government, on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, has granted an extension of 24 hours in the parole of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz,” Awan said.



The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the chief minister earlier in the day to review the PML-N application.

In the application submitted to the Punjab government, it was stated that several people want to meet Shahbaz and Hamza to offer condolence over the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

CM Buzdar consulted the Home Department after which it was decided to extend the parole of both.

The PML-N president was released on parole on Friday on the demise of his mother for five days.