Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry opened up about having ‘not more than two kids’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry endured the devastating loss of their second child as the duchess suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

And as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive an outpouring of love and support, many have started referring to the couple’s next child as a ‘rainbow baby.’

While the former actor refrained from mentioning whether or not and her husband will plan for more kids, experts as well as royal fans claim their next born will be called a ‘rainbow baby’—which is a term used by moms who suffered through the loss of miscarriage, infant loss, stillbirth or neonatal death.

The term is in reference to the next-born child being a symbol of hope for the parents who had previously suffered losses.

That being said, Prince Harry and Meghan won’t be having more than two kids, as confirmed by the duke in a chat with conservationist Jane Goodall.

“I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…” he said as Dr Goodall chimed in, saying: “Not too many!”

“Two, maximum!” said Harry.

More From Entertainment:

Stephen Colbert on benign positional vertigo diagnosis

Stephen Colbert on benign positional vertigo diagnosis

Prince William expected to make changes to monarchy once he takes over the throne

Prince William expected to make changes to monarchy once he takes over the throne
BTS’s Suga unveils new health update post shoulder surgery

BTS’s Suga unveils new health update post shoulder surgery
Why is Africa special to Prince Harry?

Why is Africa special to Prince Harry?
Prince William, Kate, Meghan and Prince Harry closer than ever after miscarriage

Prince William, Kate, Meghan and Prince Harry closer than ever after miscarriage
Kelly Clarkson talks about her ‘horrible’ divorce and realizing she wasn’t happy

Kelly Clarkson talks about her ‘horrible’ divorce and realizing she wasn’t happy
Queen to celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle for the first time in 32 years

Queen to celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle for the first time in 32 years
Hamza Ali Abbasi is writing a book about God

Hamza Ali Abbasi is writing a book about God
Chrissy Teigen shares another glimpse of her miscarriage recovery journey

Chrissy Teigen shares another glimpse of her miscarriage recovery journey
Elliot Page applauded by Miley Cyrus and others after coming out as transgender

Elliot Page applauded by Miley Cyrus and others after coming out as transgender
Prince Charles has ‘too much baggage’ to become king, former aide claims

Prince Charles has ‘too much baggage’ to become king, former aide claims
Jennifer Lawrence gives update on her family’s fire-ravaged Kentucky farm

Jennifer Lawrence gives update on her family’s fire-ravaged Kentucky farm

Latest

view all