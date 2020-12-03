Can't connect right now! retry
Britney Spears is looking to take more control of her life amidst legal drama

'Britney Spears is excited about turning 39, and she thinks this year will be a healing year'

American singer Britney Spears has been stuck in an ugly feud over her conservatorship since quite some time.

However, with the new year just around the corner, the Toxic singer is looking to make some much-needed changes in her life that require her to take more control of her life—which has been completely taken away from her.

A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the singer’s plans for 2021, saying: "Britney has had a rough year when it comes to her conservatorship.”

“While she appreciates what her father has done for her in the past, she feels she's ready to take more control of her finances and healthcare, and it's been an endless struggle.”

"She is excited about turning 39, and she thinks this year will be a healing year for her,” they went on to say.

"She is handling all the legal drama by staying positive and focusing on keeping a schedule each day, which has always been helpful for her state of mind. […] She spends hours in her gym and has worked to make sure she is exercising and staying focused on her health,” the insider shared.

"She has been doing really well and those around her are so happy to see her thriving,” they added.

