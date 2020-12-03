PTI's Noor Alam tests positive for coronavirus

PTI leader Noor Alam Khan with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Noor Alam has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Peshawar lawmaker confirmed this update on Twitter.

The PTI MNA announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and asked people to pray for his speedy recovery.

Alam joined the PTI in 2017 after leaving the PPP.

In a recent update released by the Election Commission of Pakistan on the details of assets of MNAs in 2019-20, it was found that Alam was the richest parliamentarian with assets valuing Rs3.2 billion.

