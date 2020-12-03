Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

PTI's Noor Alam tests positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

PTI leader Noor Alam Khan with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Noor Alam has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Peshawar lawmaker confirmed this update on Twitter.

The PTI MNA announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and asked people to pray for his speedy recovery. 

Alam joined the PTI in 2017 after leaving the PPP.

In a recent update released by the Election Commission of Pakistan on the details of assets of MNAs in 2019-20, it was found that Alam was the richest parliamentarian with assets valuing Rs3.2 billion.

