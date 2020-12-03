Can't connect right now! retry
Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks reveal they still have Covid-19 antibodies

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Hollywood power couple Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, who had tested positive for Covid-19 nine months ago, still have antibodies.

The duo had contracted the virus in Australia in March and since then have offered to help fight for the cause. 

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the couple shared their experience. 

"I feel like you're the only person I don't have to worry about because you must be brimming with antibodies right now," Jimmy told Rita. 

"I still have antibodies!" she replied.

Being part of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) program, Rita and Tom, both 64, are required to get tested for the virus "every couple of months".

"They test us and so far we still have them. They diminish as you get farther away from your infection, but they're still there helping us out," she said. 

Moreover, the couple have been donating plasma in a bid to further the cause of vaccine research. 

Forrest Gump star Tom revealed that the illness left him feeling exhausted while his wife suffered from a high fever and lost her sense of taste.

"We had very different symptoms. She had a higher fever than I did. She had horrible nausea. We were eating takeout food that I thought was delicious. It was savory goodness. It had butter sauces. It had come from a thing, highly recommended joint. And she was saying, 'This tastes like oatmeal to me.' I thought she was insane," he said. 

"I had bones that felt like they were made out of soda crackers and bone-crushing fatigue."

Speaking over their initial reaction of the diagnosis, Tom confessed to being shocked. 

"We had no idea how it could have happened or where."


