Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to tie the knot in 2021? Here's the truth

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged last month after dating for five years

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will start 2021 with a bang, with their much-awaited wedding ceremony finally taking place.

A source quoted by Us Weekly dished that the duo will get married next year at a chapel built on the grounds of Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

“Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help,” an source told the outlet.

“They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year,” they further revealed.

Stefani and Shelton announced last month that they have gotten engaged after dating for five years.

They were initially linked in 2015 after co-judging NBC’s reality show The Voice.

As per reports, Stefani's giant rocks costs “around $500,000,” depending on the quality and characteristics of the center stone.

“Gwen’s ring appears to feature a classic, six-prong setting with a 6 to 9-carat round solitaire diamond set on a white gold or platinum band,” a jeweler spoke of the engagement ring.

