UHS Lahore issues revised date sheet for 3rd Professional MBBS, BDS annual exams

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore has issued the revised date sheets for the 3rd Professional MBBS and BDS annual examinations.



According to a notification issued by UHS Lahore on Twitter, the exams for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelors of Dental Surgery (BDS) would be organised in accordance with the "prescribed SOPs for the prevention of COVID-19".

The notification mentioned that the Pharmacology & Therapeutics, General Pathology & Microbiology, Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, and Behavioural Sciences exams were scheduled for January 13, 16, 20, and 23, 2021, respectively, at 8:30am.

The last date for submission of admission forms at UHS Lahore with single and double fees is 17-12-2020 and 24-12-2020, respectively, for the aforementioned exams, whereas the "Internal Assessment shall be submitted on or before 13-01-2021 according to their roll numbers".

The notification added that the General Medicine, Oral Pathology, General Surgery, Oral Medicine, and Periodontology were scheduled for January 14, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2021, respectively, at 1:30pm.

The last date for submission of admission forms at UHS Lahore with single and double fees is 14-12-2020 and 21-12-2020, respectively, for the aforementioned exams, whereas the "Internal Assessment shall be submitted on or before 14-01-2021 according to their roll numbers".

The online admission forms were available on UHS website, the notification added.