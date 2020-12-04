Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Should have listened to Fazlur Rehman and not taken oath of parliament: Ayaz Sadiq

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq said that the incumbent government is habitual of blaming the previous governments. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Former speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq said Friday that the PML-N should have listened to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and not taken oath in the parliament after General Elections 2018. 

Addressing party workers in Sherakot, the PML-N leader lashed said the government had a habit of blaming its predecessor for any and every fault. 

"Even if the weather turns unpleasant, these people will blame the previous government for it," he said. 

Ayaz Sadiq said that the masses had had enough of the two-and-a-half years of the PTI government, adding that the PDM had decided to send the government home. 

Read more: PTI govt counting last days in power, says Maryam Nawaz ahead of PDM's Multan rally

Meanwhile, PML-N stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique said that "there's someone else speaking behind PM Imran".

Raising questions on the transparency of the 2018 elections in the country, Sadiq said "a strange game" is being played with the country since the past 72 years. 

"People vote but their decision is not considered and accepted at the end of the day," he criticised, adding that it had been 72 years since the country got Independence from the British but was yet to gain freedom. 

