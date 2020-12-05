Can't connect right now! retry
Intricate details: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's engagement shawl tells two different tales

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari poses with fiance Mahmood Chaudhry. Photo: PPP

The ornately embroidered shawl donned by Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari on her engagement was telling two tales. It starrs her parents Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, siblings Bilawal and Aseefa and fiancé Mahmood Chaudhry. 

Designer Nida Azwer told Dawn the shawl has two sides. One is embroidered with images from Bakhtawar's past - her parents wedding day with her mother sitting on one side and her father on the other, she and her siblings playing in push-cars, an image of her grandmother Nusrat Bhutto, a desk with Pakistan's flag on it and a study with books on shelves. This side also had Bakhtawar with her cellphone and McDonald's fries and nuggets - which she and her siblings loved. 

The other side of the shawl captured her present and future - from meeting Mahmood to his proposal, her home and her garden and pets. 

The centre panel is etched with sun and the sky with birds flying on it, holding together the two sides to Bakhtawar's world. 

“Bakhtawar particularly wanted her mother to be a part of her day and we sat and decided how she wanted the shawl to be," the designer told the publication. "I had to research a lot and look at the pictures that she provided me with, creating detailed sketches before translating them with cloth and thread," Azwer was quoted as saying.


Bakhtawar exchanged rings with the Dubai-based businessman on November 27 in an exclusive affair at Bilawal House in Karachi. 

