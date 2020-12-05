Can't connect right now! retry
health
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

BJP minister who took India-made coronavirus vaccine contracts virus

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

An Indian health minister, who recently took the India-made coronavirus vaccine, has contracted the virus. 

In a tweet, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said he tested positive for the coronavirus. "I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona." 

According to India media reports, Vij voluntarily took vaccine shot of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin less than two weeks ago. 

"The 67-year-old BJP veteran is diabetic, and had recently undergone a surgery for a thigh bone fracture," said The Indian Express. "He had volunteered to participate in the vaccine’s human phase trials, in which over 25,000 persons were administered trial doses."

The Indian government-backed COVID-19 vaccine entered its last-stage trials last month. 

Rajni Kant, a senior scientist at the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), told Reuters that the vaccine has shown good efficacy. “It is expected that by the beginning of next year, February or March, something would be available.”

Read more: WHO warns against pandemic complacency

India's COVID-19 situation 

India’s daily coronavirus cases rose by less than 40,000 for the fifth straight day, health ministry data showed on Friday, with 36,595 new infections reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s daily rate has fallen since the south Asian nation reported the world’s highest such tallies through most of August and September, despite a busy festival season last month that experts had warned could trigger a spike in infections.

Its tally is now at 9.57 million and remains the world’s second-highest after the United States, where there have been nearly 14 million infections.

Deaths in India rose by 540, the ministry said, with the total now at 139,188.

More From Health:

After UK, Bahrain gives go ahead for use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

After UK, Bahrain gives go ahead for use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Here's why you should not wear face masks with filter

Here's why you should not wear face masks with filter
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 24

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 24
AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine: Oxford study shows drug safe, 70% effective

AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine: Oxford study shows drug safe, 70% effective
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 23

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 23
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 19

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 19
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 18

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 18
I would've settled for vaccines that protect 70-75% of people from falling sick: Fauci

I would've settled for vaccines that protect 70-75% of people from falling sick: Fauci
Moderna Inc's MRNA.O: Can the new coronavirus vaccine be stored in ordinary refrigerators?

Moderna Inc's MRNA.O: Can the new coronavirus vaccine be stored in ordinary refrigerators?

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 17

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 17
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports its first case of reinfection with coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports its first case of reinfection with coronavirus

No more political rallies, large gatherings to be limited to 300 people, PM Imran Khan announces

No more political rallies, large gatherings to be limited to 300 people, PM Imran Khan announces

Latest

view all