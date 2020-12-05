Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

George Lucas reminisces upon his ‘painful’ ‘Star Wars’ exit

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

George Lucas reminisces upon his ‘painful’ ‘Star Wars’ exit

American film maker George Lucas recently sat down for a candid discussion regarding the most “painful” decision of his life.

He spilled the beans behind his departure from the show in an interview with Paul Duncan for his new book The Star Wars Archives: Episodes I-III 1999-2005.

The author even shared the Twitter extract of the entire interview, “At that time, I was starting the next trilogy; I talked to the actors and I was starting to gear up. I was also about to have a daughter with my wife. ‘It takes 10 years to make a trilogy – Episodes I to III took from 1995 to 2005. ‘In 2012, I was 69. So the question was, ‘Am I going to keep doing this for the rest of my life? Do I want to go through this again?’”

“Finally, I decided I’d rather raise my daughter and enjoy life for a while. ‘I’ve spent my life creating Star Wars – 40 years – and giving it up was very, very painful. But it was the right thing to do’.”

Even though he doesn’t regret his decision, the one thing Lucas still looks back on is the fact tha “I thought I was going to have a little bit more say about the next three because I’d already started them, but they decided they wanted to do something else.”

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner sends birthday greetings to grandson Saint

Kris Jenner sends birthday greetings to grandson Saint
UK tabloid called out for implying Meghan Markle owes £70,000 to dress designers

UK tabloid called out for implying Meghan Markle owes £70,000 to dress designers

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for failing ‘basic’ PR mistake: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for failing ‘basic’ PR mistake: report
Insiders speculate upon Queen Elizabeth’s ‘quiet, defeated’ Christmas plans: report

Insiders speculate upon Queen Elizabeth’s ‘quiet, defeated’ Christmas plans: report
Ertugrul stars share throwback picture from President Erdogan's birthday

Ertugrul stars share throwback picture from President Erdogan's birthday

Queen Elizabeth hashes clever plan ‘to get around covid rules’ for Boxing Day: report

Queen Elizabeth hashes clever plan ‘to get around covid rules’ for Boxing Day: report
'The Black Eyed Peas' member opens up about making of Shakira's new music video

'The Black Eyed Peas' member opens up about making of Shakira's new music video

BTS leaves ARMY in splits with their past dating escapades

BTS leaves ARMY in splits with their past dating escapades
Miley Cyrus refuses to plunge into drug relapse: ‘It’ll be a cold day in hell’

Miley Cyrus refuses to plunge into drug relapse: ‘It’ll be a cold day in hell’
Meet the 'Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül

Meet the 'Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül
BTS makes it to Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums Of 2020 with 'Map of the Soul: 7'

BTS makes it to Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums Of 2020 with 'Map of the Soul: 7'
Kim Kardashian crosses 192 million followers on Instagram as her popularity grows

Kim Kardashian crosses 192 million followers on Instagram as her popularity grows

Latest

view all