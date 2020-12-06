Despite divorce, Brian Austin Green can't stop thanking Megan Fox for grounding him

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox share three kids; Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8

Brian Austin Green is helpful to former wife Megan Fox for anchoring him and his family throughout their decade-long marriage.

Despite their rocky relationship, Green is crediting Fox for helping him with self-worth.



During an interview on the Ever After with Jaleel White podcast, Green revealed, "I don't get my sense of self-worth from work. I don't get it from being on set. I don't get it from those people," he said as per Us Weekly. "I get it when I got home and I see my wife and I see my kids."

"When I'm lying in a hospital bed and they're around me, that's what's gonna mean something to me," the actor explained. "Not the jobs I've done or who I worked with. That's not going to matter."

He continued, "That lives forever on film, but that's just one aspect [of my life]. That's not me. That's what I did. That was my job."

"My wife and I, we got really good at man-to-man," he said about the way Fox has raised their kids. "Then you have three and all of a sudden you have to play zone. 'OK, I'll cover [this] half of the room, you cover that half. Then if a kid steps in our zone, then we've got it covered.'"

