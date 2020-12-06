Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: On Sindh Culture Day, US Consulate Karachi members record message in Sindhi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

A US Consulate Karachi member of staff records message in Sindhi for the masses. Photo: Twitter screengrab

KARACHI: US Consulate Karachi members decided to celebrate Sindh Culture Day on Sunday, December 6 by recording messages in Sindhi. 

The video, uploaded on Twitter from the US Consulate Karachi's official Twitter account, featured various members of the consulate's staff, praising Sindhi culture and sending out congratulatory messages for the masses. 

Dressed in the traditional Sindhi caps and ajraks, the US consulate members of staff try their best to speak flawless Sindhi in the one-minute long video. 

Sindh Culture Day is marked across the country on December 6 to celebrate the beauty and distinctness of the Sindh culture. 

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was also pictured wearing the Sindhi ajrak, posing with members of his cabinet at the CM Office in Lahore. 

On Saturday, scores of people held the world's longest ajrak outside the Karachi Press Club to mark the Sindh Culture Day. 

TikTok star Aqsa Keenjhar Jamali led a rally to mark the festivities at the Sea View beach on Saturday. 

