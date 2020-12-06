Watch: On Sindh Culture Day, US Consulate Karachi members record message in Sindhi

A US Consulate Karachi member of staff records message in Sindhi for the masses. Photo: Twitter screengrab

KARACHI: US Consulate Karachi members decided to celebrate Sindh Culture Day on Sunday, December 6 by recording messages in Sindhi.

The video, uploaded on Twitter from the US Consulate Karachi's official Twitter account, featured various members of the consulate's staff, praising Sindhi culture and sending out congratulatory messages for the masses.

Dressed in the traditional Sindhi caps and ajraks, the US consulate members of staff try their best to speak flawless Sindhi in the one-minute long video.

Sindh Culture Day is marked across the country on December 6 to celebrate the beauty and distinctness of the Sindh culture.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was also pictured wearing the Sindhi ajrak, posing with members of his cabinet at the CM Office in Lahore.

On Saturday, scores of people held the world's longest ajrak outside the Karachi Press Club to mark the Sindh Culture Day.

TikTok star Aqsa Keenjhar Jamali led a rally to mark the festivities at the Sea View beach on Saturday.

