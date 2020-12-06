Jennifer Garner unbothered by ex Ben Affleck’s romance with Ana de Armas

Former couple Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were definitely one of the most beloved pairs in Hollywood till they went separate ways.

And with the Batman actor moving on with his new ladylove Ana de Armas and their relationship getting quite serious, many are left wondering what his ex-wife has to say about the whirlwind romance.

According to a report by Us Weekly, Garner too has moved on from the Argo actor and is quite happy for her ex-husband.

A source close to the star revealed to the outlet: "Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him."

It was further revealed that Garner "is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship."

The same outlet also claimed that the two ladies have even met a handful of times and their meetings have been quite amicable.

"They haven't all hung out with the kids as one big group. Jen is not there yet. There is no doubt that they will do dinners and hangouts with the kids when Jen is ready, but no one is pressuring her to jump into that.”